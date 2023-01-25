Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will present a free concert Saturday, Feb. 4 at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Avenue, Los Olivos.

Under the direction of Music Director, David Torres, the chorale will perform pieces from its 2022 Christmas concert, as well as new heartwarming music that includes such titles as “Lunar Lullaby” and “A Light of Hope and Song,” according to an announcement.

The Chorale for the past 40 years has performed seasonal concerts in the Santa Ynez Valley, as well as serenade local senior residents at Friendship House and Atterdag Village.

For more information, visit www.syvchorale.org, or contact Casey Bemis at caseybemis41@gmail.com.

