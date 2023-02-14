The Santa Ynez Valley Concert series will present its first Young Artist Showcase on Sunday, Feb. 26, at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley Church in Los Olivos.
The showcase, entitled "Beethoven and his Contemporaries," is a free concert featuring top musical talent from Santa Barbara County private teaching studios who were recommended by their respective teachers for the special honor.
The show begins at 2 p.m.
According to Artistic Director Robert Cassidy, music education is the leading mission of the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series.
"This recital is a launching pad for future and regular outreach events that the series will sponsor," he said. "I am deeply grateful to the young artists and their teachers for participating."
Upcoming events in the concert series include:
• A Master Class taught by pianist Conor Hanick on Feb. 28, at 5 p.m.;
• Pianist Conor Hanick in Concert on March 1, at 7 p.m.;
• And Demarre McGill, flute, & Rodolfo Leone, piano, on May 13, at 5 p.m.
All performances are held at St. Mark’s, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., located a block from the flagpole in the center of Los Olivos.