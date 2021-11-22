The Solvang Senior Center is closing in on its goal of raising $3 million to design and construct a new facility to serve area seniors after the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation committed $100,000 to the organization at its recent October quarterly meeting.

The contribution, to be paid over a five-year period, is in addition to the $1.3 million already donated to helping the center expand and build a new 4,800-square-foot building that includes meeting and activity rooms, commercial kitchen, a computer lab and administrative offices.

“We are so thrilled and excited to have SYV Foundation as a partner in this exciting adventure,” said Ellen Albertoni, executive director of the Solvang Senior Center said. “The foundation has been such a faithful caretaker of our Valley’s nonprofits. We are proud to call them partners.”

During the meeting, the foundation board also made grants to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Happy Endings Animal Sanctuary, Old Mission Santa Inés holiday basket program, SYV Botanic Garden, SYV Children’s Museum, SYV Chorale and VNA Health Foundation.

Valley Foundation Board Chair Debbie Jones explained that donations made to the foundation "have a multiplier effect" on the communities they serve. The foundation's mission is to improve the lives of people in the Santa Ynez and Los Alamos valleys by investing in programs that feed the poor, promote health, nurture seniors, challenge youth and inspire the community to make a difference.

“We steward those generous gifts by identifying the most critical needs in our community and combining funds from our donors to make an impact where it does the most good,” Jones said.

To make a tax-deductible contribution to the Valley Foundation, or to create a donor-advised fund, contact Executive Director Anne Christensen at 805-688-2991.

Solvang Senior Center locates, auctions off 'hidden treasure' to benefit organization With her curiosity piqued, she turned to the internet to find more information only to discover that sweet little treasure was a product of...

Solvang Senior Center nets $3,500 at Raise the Roof Yard Sale The center is aiming to raise $3 million to build a larger 4,800-square-foot facility complete with a commercial kitchen, meeting rooms, a computer lab and administrative office, to accommodate a growing senior membership.

Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People receives $26K donation from WIGS group According to Erica Jane Flores, development and communications director for People Helping People, WIGS members voted to donate more than $26,000 this year toward homelessness prevention, food insecurity, youth programming and family resource centers.