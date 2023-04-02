A new comprehensive exhibit, themed "The Evolution of the California Stock Saddle," is on display at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and will open to the public Saturday, April 8, from 4 to 6 p.m.
A historic look back at the use of the stock saddle by the vaquero for work and play will unveil its evolutionary lineage dating back to the mid-1800s to today.
According to a museum spokeswoman, most of the saddles on exhibit represent a moment in time when the horse played an equal role to the rider and were more important than form just following function.
Visitors will be invited to trace the evolution of the stock saddle from the early and simple "mochila" saddle of the 1800s through the elaborate silver-adorned parade and trophy saddles of today.
The exhibit will open April 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. and include a reception featuring museum historian John Copeland and experts Bill Reynolds and Tom Peterson, who will discuss the details of each saddle and the history of the saddle makers.
Local winemaker James Ontiveros, whose great grandfather Tomas’ saddle is included in the exhibit, will be pouring his acclaimed Native9 wines and relaying the history of his ranchero family.
Tickets to the reception are $10 for the general public and $5 for members of the museum. To RSVP and purchase, contact the museum at 805-688-7889.
For additional information, email info@santaynezmuseum.org.
The Evolution of the California Stock Saddle exhibit was sponsored by the Noblitt Family and Cactus Saddles.