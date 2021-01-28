You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Ynez Valley libraries inviting bibliophiles to join winter reading challenge
Santa Ynez Valley libraries inviting bibliophiles to join winter reading challenge

Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries' winter reading challenge is now in full swing.

The six-week program, which launched Jan. 1, will continue through Saturday, Feb. 13, offering great reads and fun prizes to children, teens and adults of all ages.

According to a library spokeswoman, more than 470 participants already have registered and read a total of 2,547 books.

More than a dozen local organizations and businesses have donated prizes to be awarded to readers through weekly Tuesday drawings during the challenge at the Goleta, Buellton and Solvang libraries.

Winners can receive prizes such as themed gift baskets, gift cards to local restaurants, stickers, games, art kits, books, movies and more. Prizes are donated by local partners: Blenders in the Grass, Chili's, The Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, The Friends of the Library of the Santa Ynez Valley, The Home Depot, Isla Vista Food Co-Operative, Islands Burgers, Madi's Treasure Box, Mesa Burger, Miner's Ace Hardware, The Pet House, Sprouts, Trader Joe's and Woodstock's Pizza.

The library program is hosted virtually through web-based software Beanstack, which tracks reading progress and is accessible by website and mobile app.

Those readers who have used Beanstack during the 2020 summer reading program can log into their existing Beanstack accounts and sign up for the challenge.

New users can create a free account at goletavalleylibrary.beanstack.org, or download the free app for Apple and Android devices, to log reading on the go.

For more information on programs and events at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries, go to www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

