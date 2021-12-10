Library information Hours of operation for both Solvang and Buellton libraries are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Masks are required inside the library buildings. NOTE: Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays. The libraries also will close Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday Jan. 1, for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The Solvang and Buellton library are ringing in the holiday season with a festive lineup of December programming that is free and available to members.

Kicking off the monthlong celebration, both libraries and the Goleta Valley Library are giving away copies of the classic children's picture book, "The Polar Express," by Chris Van Allsburg. Members are invited to stop by and pick up a copy.

In addition, children 9 and up can pick up a free gingerbread house craft kit now through Dec. 18 at either the Buellton or Solvang libraries. For younger crafters, two different styles of snowflake craft kits, geared toward children age 4 and up, are up for grabs through Dec. 30.

Those with a message for the big jolly guy can swing by the Buellton Library to compose and submit or drop off their letter to Santa now through Saturday, Dec. 18. Participants are asked to include their name and return on Jan. 15 to pick up Santa's response.

To ramp up the fun, Solvang Library is hosting an on-site Elf on the Shelf activity, where small guests can seek out the hidden Nisse in exchange for a prize.

Regular library programming continues:

— Outdoor storytime for preschoolers is held at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday at the Solvang Library. Reservations can be made online. Social distancing is encouraged, as is mask-wearing for adults.

— Live online: B.Y.O.(Bring Your Own Book Club), themed "Holidays," will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. The group meets online and is invited to read anything of interest based on the running theme to be shared with club members for fun, insightful conversation. To register, go to engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8565&EventID=384799&PK=715003.

— Live online: Solvang Library's Book Club for Kids meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 and 29. The group is for young readers age 8 to 12 who will meet online to read and discuss new and classic books. December's book is "Pax" by Sara Pennypacker. The first 10 kids to sign up each month will receive a free paperback copy of the book. For more information and to register, go to engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8565&EventID=448308&PK=725602.

— Live online: Buellton Bookworms will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Buellton Library. The group this month will discuss Lisa Wingate's "Book of Lost Friends." A copy of the book may be picked up at the library with a library card. The adult group meets at 1 p.m. every third Friday of the month. To register, go to engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8565&EventID=448630&PK=.

Elverhoj Museum rings in the holidays with Makers Market starting Dec. 4 The market will feature a curated collection of handmade goods produced by area artisans who will showcase and sell their goods on three separate Saturdays — Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.