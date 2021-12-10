Library information
Hours of operation for both Solvang and Buellton libraries are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Masks are required inside the library buildings.
NOTE: Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays. The libraries also will close Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday Jan. 1, for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
The Solvang and Buellton library are ringing in the holiday season with a festive lineup of
December programming that is free and available to members.
Kicking off the monthlong celebration, both libraries and the Goleta Valley Library are giving away copies of the classic children's picture book, "The Polar Express," by Chris Van Allsburg. Members are invited to stop by and pick up a copy.
In addition, children 9 and up can pick up a free gingerbread house craft kit now through Dec. 18 at either the Buellton or Solvang libraries. For younger crafters, two different styles of snowflake craft kits, geared toward children age 4 and up, are up for grabs through Dec. 30.
Those with a message for the big jolly guy can swing by the Buellton Library to compose and submit or drop off their letter to Santa now through Saturday, Dec. 18. Participants are asked to include their name and return on Jan. 15 to pick up Santa's response.
To ramp up the fun, Solvang Library is hosting an on-site Elf on the Shelf activity, where small guests can seek out the hidden Nisse in exchange for a prize.
Regular library programming continues:
— Outdoor storytime for preschoolers is held at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday at the Solvang Library. Reservations can be made online. Social distancing is encouraged, as is mask-wearing for adults.
— Live online: B.Y.O.(Bring Your Own Book Club), themed "Holidays," will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. The group meets online and is invited to read anything of interest based on the running theme to be shared with club members for fun, insightful conversation. To register, go to
engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8565&EventID=384799&PK=715003.
— Live online: Solvang Library's Book Club for Kids meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 and 29. The group is for young readers age 8 to 12 who will meet online to read and discuss new and classic books. December's book is "Pax" by Sara Pennypacker. The first 10 kids to sign up each month will receive a free paperback copy of the book. For more information and to register, go to
engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8565&EventID=448308&PK=725602.
— Live online: Buellton Bookworms will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Buellton Library. The group this month will discuss Lisa Wingate's "Book of Lost Friends." A copy of the book may be picked up at the library with a library card. The adult group meets at 1 p.m. every third Friday of the month. To register, go to
engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8565&EventID=448630&PK=.
The market will feature a curated collection of handmade goods produced by area artisans who will showcase and sell their goods on three separate Saturdays — Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
While some events will take shape over the coming months as COVID-19 regulations allow, Solvang will still light up with holiday cheer in the form of new displays and ...
Photos: Solvang's Julefest celebration kicks off with parade down Alisal Road
120421 Solvang parade 02.JPG
Updated
Dec 7, 2021
Nimbus Motorcycle Club riders give high-fives to spectators Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood, Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 01.JPG
Updated
Dec 7, 2021
Artificial snow and spice samples fly from the Solvang Spice Merchant float during the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood, Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 03.JPG
Updated
Dec 7, 2021
Participants in the Jacobson Dairy Equine Center entry march Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood, Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 04.JPG
Updated
Dec 7, 2021
Katie Gorndt, vice president of Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital, waves and gives out hand sanitizer Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood, Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 05.JPG
Updated
Dec 7, 2021
Solvang Mayor Charlie Uhrig rides on top of a truck in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood, Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 06.JPG
Updated
Dec 7, 2021
Mike Rodriguez livestreams preparations for the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang
Len Wood, Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 07.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Bill Gnekow and his grandson Sterling Bitting, 4, ride on the Vikings of Solvang float Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 08.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Garcia Dance Studio performers wave from the back of a truck Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 09.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Santa waves to spectators at the end of the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 10.JPG
Updated
Dec 7, 2021
Yadira Anglin and her son Maverick, 7, pose for a picture with the Grinch in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 11.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Performers from the Fossemalle Dance Studio entertain spectators on Copenhagen Drive during the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 12.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
A performer with Cruz Dance and Entertainment waves in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 13.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Capuchin-Franciscans entry talk during the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 14.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Spectators scramble for Swedish Candy Factory samples in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 15.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Pirate Youth Football League and Cheerleaders march Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 16.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church wave Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 17.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
A spectator watches the 2021 Julefest Parade on Copenhagen Drive in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 18.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Vikings of Solvang float riders call out to spectators Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 19.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
A spectator bundles up in the cold on Alisal Road to watch the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 20.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Antisocial Stangs entry drive in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 21.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in a City of Solvang entry wait Saturday for the start of the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 22.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
CASA of Santa Barbara County float riders wave in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 23.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Vandenberg Gymnastics Team entry march Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 24.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Solvang City Council members Mark Infanti and Jim Thomas ride in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 25.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Lachlan Kaminski ,1 1/2, rides in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 26.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Lucky Clover 4H wagon riders wave in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 27.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
A vintage fire truck from St Francis Ranch drives Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 28.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
The Color Guard from the American Legion Post 160 leads the start of the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 29.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Band members in the Lawndale High School Marching Cardinals play Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 30.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Spectators watch the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 31.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Dogs march in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 32.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Jacobson Dairy Equine Center entry ride Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 33.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Solvang Senior Center entry wave in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 34.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Boscutti Ballet Theatre performers march Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 35.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants from Lemos Feed & Pet Supply ride Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 36.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Alisal Ranch entry wave in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 37.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
A dancer from the Garcia Dance Studio performs Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 38.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants ride in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.
