Santa Ynez Valley libraries kick-start 2021 with winter reading challenge
The Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries will roll out a six-week "Books Like Us" winter reading challenge for children, teens and adults, starting Jan. 1 through Feb. 13.

As a way to celebrate the new year and the gift of literacy, Buellton, Solvang and Goleta Valley libraries will hold a number of prize drawings during the challenge.

Items to be won include themed gift baskets, gift cards to local restaurants, stickers, games, art kits, books and more, courtesy of local library partners.

In addition to local drawings, area libraries have a chance to win national prizes from program sponsor and publisher Simon & Schuster.

The 10 libraries with the highest participation will win virtual author visits from Stuart Gibbs, Sharon M. Draper and many more, plus a collection of 50 books from the Simon & Schuster "Books Like Us" collection.

“We are thrilled to launch this program and to read together as a community as we did over the summer,” said Elizabeth Saucedo, Goleta Valley Library's children’s librarian. “Expanding our annual adult winter reading program to include readers of all ages this year is an exciting opportunity for all of us to start off 2021 with a fun goal and a great book!”

The library program will be held virtually through web-based software Beanstack, which tracks reading progress and is accessible by website and mobile app.

Those readers who have used Beanstack during the 2020 summer reading program can log into their existing Beanstack accounts and sign up for the challenge on Jan. 1.

New users can create a free account at goletavalleylibrary.beanstack.org, or download the free app for Apple and Android devices, to log reading on the go.

Books of all kind are welcome, including print books, e-books, graphic novels and audiobooks.

Registration for the winter reading challenge will open Jan. 1.

For more information, visit the online calendar at www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org, or refer to library Facebook pages for Buellton, Solvang and Goleta Valley

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

