Solvang Library's "Holiday Hallway Booksale" kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. and runs through Saturday, Dec. 10, featuring an assortment of books, DVDs, and audio for sale at the hallway lobby.
Sale tables will be refreshed daily, library staff say.
An ongoing program through November includes a free craft kit that consists of a triangle and ball game — a modern day version of an historic children's game, in honor of Native American Heritage month.
Kits are available for pick up during hours of operation and are free of cost.
The Solvang Library will be closed on Thursday and Friday Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday, reopening Saturday, Nov. 26.
The Los Olivos and Santa Ynez Libraries will be closed on Saturday Nov. 26.
The Solvang Library is still recruiting for a temporary, part-time library technician position. The position is 15 hours per week.