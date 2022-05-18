The Santa Ynez Valley Museum and Carriage House will celebrate its 61st anniversary with a community wine and appetizer reception slated for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10.
The event will be held at the museum, 3596 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez, and will feature a taco bar and tastings from local wineries Brander Wines, Samara, Bien Nacido/Solomon Hills, Cottonwood Canyon, Sevtap, Seagrape Winery, J. Dirt Wines and Strange Family Vineyards.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet new Executive Director Marilyn M. Fisher and peruse the museum's newest exhibit in the Pioneer Room and all other display galleries.
The museum was organized in 1961 by a group of Valley residents who recognized the need to preserve local history and built a local legacy from a small room of gathered artifacts.
Cost to attend the event is $35 for museum members and $40 for nonmembers.
To RSVP or for more information, contact the museum at 805-688-7889 or email staff at info@santaynezmuseum.org.