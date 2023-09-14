The Santa Ynez Valley Performing Arts Company is celebrating 35 years in the local community with a scheduled performance at the annual Danish Days Festival, to kick off a milestone season.

The special performance is slated for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in downtown Solvang, featuring graduate dancers Amelie Loya and Camryn Kemp.

That same day, the multiage troupe will make an appearance at the Danish Days Parade at 2:30 p.m. on a Danish-themed float.

Housed at the Fossemalle Dance Studio, the company over the years has contributed its lively performances to the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremonies in both Solvang and Santa Ynez, Danish Days festivities, countless recitals at the Senior Center in Solvang and Atterdag Village, along with touring the public school system.

They have also performed at the Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara, the Solvang Theaterfest, the Amargosa Opera House in Death Valley Junction, "and too many others to name — all on a volunteer basis," said Artistic Director Christine Fossemalle.

The company, Fossemalle said, was originally created to offer young students the opportunity to become dancers, be it ballet, lyrical, jazz, tap or hip-hop.

"Each of these opportunities has given them the chance to translate their classroom skills into performing skills enhancing their technique as well as artistry in the process," Fossemalle added. "Our goal has been reached as we have beautifully trained dancers we are most proud of … and many continuing in college!"

The troupe's 35th annual "Invitation To Dance” is slated for June 2024 at the Santa Ynez High School Little Theater, with details to be announced.