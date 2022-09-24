The Santa Ynez Valley is recognized for stepping up to take care of its own.

An example is the Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza event to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, to benefit Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach's local Meals on Wheels program.

Formerly known as the Buellton Senior Center, Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach is a nonprofit program that provides nearly 400 hot, nutritious, home-delivered meals five days-a-week to seniors and veterans in the community.

The event, hosted by Al and Denise Frink at the Red River Ranch on Foxen Canyon Road, will feature an elite antique car show, a western-style barbecue, stagecoach rides, an equestrian demonstration by Ramon Becerra, and live music by local musicians Three Rivers Band, Solvang Mayor Charlie Uhrig’s rockin’ band, and rising star Lindsey Marie.

All this will entertain folks as they sip on our valley’s finest wines and cold beers, sample specialty appetizers from local chefs, browse unique vendors on-site selling everything from custom cowboy hats to handmade jewelry. Attendees can also bid on substantial auction trips and items.

You can even try your hand at roping with lessons from Bill Agin.

Purchase tickets Tickets to the Oct. 1 event are $150 per person and can be purchased online at carsandcowboys.com or at the door. Red River Ranch is located at 3260 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos. One-hundred percent of all funds will go directly to the SYV Meals on Wheels program. Those unable to attend the event are invited to donate to the program at: Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach at P.O. Box 1946, Buellton, CA 93427.

The car show portion of the event will feature vehicles from award-winning collectors and showcase the incredible Helen Dryden 1937 Studebaker J5 Coup Express. This car is owned by the Frinks and is on loan from the Reagan Library, where it usually lives under the wing of Air Force One.

Dryden, who was as one of few women in the automotive design world, established herself as an important 20th century industrial designer. Newspapers at the time marveled that a woman had attained this eminence in mechanical engineering.

The 1937 Studebacker is just one of many extraordinary cars that will be on display.

The Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza is an excellent opportunity to support a great cause, visit the beautiful Red River Ranch, and view rare antique cars and converse with their owners.

Additionally, the program hosts have partnered with Ridley-Tree Cancer Center to provide special meals to people undergoing chemotherapy who require a special diet.

Meals on Wheels

Many older adults have difficulties with daily activities such as shopping and cooking — yet they wish to stay in their own homes and live with dignity.

Unfortunately, half of the seniors living alone lack the financial resources to pay for basic needs.

The mission of Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach is to provide nutritious meals and daily safety checks for local homebound seniors, reducing the risks associated with loneliness, depression, and falls.

While hunger and isolation can affect anyone with limited mobility and declining health, lack of finances can makes it even worse.

Santa Ynez Community Outreach is committed to raising the needed funds to continue the vital mission of caring for our seniors, veterans, and at-risk communities in our valley.

The local Meals on Wheels program has touched the lives of hundreds of Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos residents over the years, including U.S. military veterans, many of whom have long been recipients of Meals on Wheels offerings.

Santa Ynez Community Outreach was just named by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) as a Veterans Distribution Food Service Center — only one of two in Santa Barbara County.

Attending the Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza will help to support this vital work.

