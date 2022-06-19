061722 SYV Summer Classic

St. Mark's annual Santa Ynez Valley Summer Classic fundraiser is slated for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25. The event will take place outdoors in the shaded area of the church.

 Contributed

St. Mark's annual Santa Ynez Valley Summer Classic fundraiser is slated for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, outdoors on the shaded church grounds, located at 2901 Nojoqui Ave. in Los Olivos.

The community is invited and a suggested reservation donation per person is $100. 

Funds raised will support community service projects that benefit the Valley and the county at large, including ongoing assistance to the fully permitted Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen, which offers space and culinary programs to nonprofit and community-based groups, a church spokeswoman said.

Other programs to benefit include the on-site church preschool — which makes early childhood education available to local children through scholarship funds as well as the Santa Ynez Valley Concert chamber music series held each year for the last 43 years, and makes the fine arts accessible to the greater community. 

Reservations are required and can be made by visiting smitv.info/summerclassic or by calling 805-325-9280.

Regardless of attendance, the church invites donations be made at smitv.info/servesyv or by texting SERVESYV to 44321.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0