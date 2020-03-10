Santa Ynez Valley Touch-A-Truck event drives support for Bethania Preschool

Despite cloudy skies that threatened rain on Saturday afternoon, the 5th annual Santa Ynez Valley Touch-A-Truck community event went off without a hitch.

Attracting dozens of families with a curiosity for machines of all sizes, the function which benefited Bethania Preschool and its afterschool programs, featured three parking lots full of oversized equipment, cars, tractors and family-fun activities.

Children and parents alike had a chance to size-up a cement truck, an armored truck, a garbage truck, big rigs with grand attachments and a fire truck attended to by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Machinery operators opened their driver's seat doors to offer eager "truck-touchers" the chance to climb behind the wheel, honk horns, blare sirens and experience the world from greater heights.

There to help celebrate the occasion was a face painting booth, Cottage Health Bike Safety educator and AYSO Soccer information associate. Tower Pizza and Kona Ice also were on-hand to keep guests nourished.

At the conclusion of the event, vehicle entrant Karli Lundberg of Babe Farms drew Teri Bontrager's winning ticket for this year's quilt raffle, a creation handmade by Bethania Preschool board member Kathy Walsh.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

