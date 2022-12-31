The 11th annual winter reading program for children, teens and adults begins Jan. 3 and runs eight weeks through Feb. 28 at Santa Ynez Valley libraries.
The 2023 theme is "Reading Makes You Bright!" and encourages readers to expand their horizons through book collection and online materials.
To participate, patrons are asked to complete one entry slip for every book — including print books, graphic novels, eBooks, and audiobooks — they read during the program and enter them into prize drawing boxes at their local branch for a chance to win exciting prizes in weekly drawings.
All the tickets submitted during the program will be entered into a grand prize drawing for everyone who participated.
Entry boxes for each age group will be available at the Solvang and Buellton libraries, as well as the Goleta Valley Library and Isla Vista Bookvan.
Gift sponsors of the 2023 Winter Reading Program include Elegant Nails, the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, Los Agaves, Miner’s Ace Hardware, and Trader Joe’s.
For additional information, programs and events, visit GoletaValleyLibrary.org