Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation crowns queen, cancels annual fundraiser
Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation crowns queen, cancels annual fundraiser

Local nonprofit SYV Youth Recreation recently announced the cancellation of its 66th annual Queen Campaign due to extenuating circumstances concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the month-long annual booster taking a hiatus this year, the organization is not breaking with tradition, according to their community announcement.

Local high-schooler Mercedes Diaz has been crowned 2020 SYV Youth Rec Queen, following in the footsteps of 2019 Rec Queen Lilly Masopust.

In lieu of the typical springtime community fundraising events marketed by the recreation queen, the organization is accepting tax deductible donations. 

SYV Youth Recreation's fundraising efforts help pay for and maintain sports facilities throughout the Valley. 

For more information, visit www.syvyouthrec.org or email info@syvyouthrec.org

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

