The Tales from the Tavern concert series is set to make a return this spring, starting with a live performance by Robbie Fulks — described as an alternative country singer-songwriter — who will take the stage at the Maverick Saloon in Santa Ynez on March 2.

Five additional shows during the season will follow with performances by Tony Furtado and Forest Sun, Eliza Gilkyson with Nina Gerber, Glen Phillips, Martha Scanlan and Jonathan McEuen, as well as Johnathan McEuen and guests.

The live performance series, launched by siblings Ron Colone and Carole Ann Colone in 2003, each year hosts singers, songwriters and storytellers who travel from around the globe and has featured Grammy winners, Hall of Famers, National Medal of Arts recipients, grassroots legends and spoken word artists.

Among the notable names that have taken the stage in the nearly 20 years since its inception, are Donovan, Janis Ian, JD Souther, Shelby Lynne, Carlene Carter, Dan Hicks & the Hot Licks, Ian Tyson, John Stewart and Maria Muldaur. Other performing artists have included Tom Rush, Country Joe, Dave Alvin, Stephen Bishop, Ryan Bingham, Danny O’Keefe, John McEuen, John Corbett, Marcia Ball, Marshall Crenshaw and Karla Bonoff.

Show tickets are available for purchase at talesfromthetavern.com/tftt-concerts/.

Solvang Danish Days festival planned for Sept. 16-18 The 85th annual Danish Days festival will return to downtown Solvang Friday, Saturday and Sunday Sept. 16 through 18, with further details still to be announced.

Comedian David Spade to perform at Chumash Casino Resort Feb. 24 Former "Saturday Night Live" comedian and star of the popular “Joe Dirt” film series, David Spade, will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24

Garagiste Wine Festival kicks off Friday at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall A lineup of more than 30 winemakers is set to pour Friday and Saturday at the eighth annual Garagiste Wine Festival in Solvang, featuring 150 different wines and unique blends that include handcrafted micro-production labels.