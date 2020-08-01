Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Observation will encourage you to make better choices and avoid unwanted surprises this year. Take care of your health, finances, legal affairs and any matters regarding institutions or large corporations. Don't try to test the system this year. Put honesty and integrity first and foremost.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Make personal improvements, fine-tune your plans or lifestyle and focus on doing what's best for everyone. Don't let a tempting offer entice you to take part in a risky venture.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Strive to achieve what makes you happy. Connect via social media with an old friend or someone who shares your sentiments. Talking about your dreams will help you work to achieve them.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take time to pamper yourself. Adopting a new look or tending to your physical, spiritual or intellectual needs will be uplifting. Don't buy into someone else's dream. Do your own thing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Expand your mind and address issues that have left you confused about your future. Happiness lies in pursuing what brings you peace of mind. It's up to you to choose your destination.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Find an innovative way to earn extra income. Be resourceful and update your skills. Clear a space to accommodate your pursuit. Romance and sharing plans with a loved one are encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Refuse to let anyone disrupt your plans. Alter what isn't working for you and fine-tune an enjoyable project. A partnership based on shared interests will prompt you to forge ahead.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take care of unfinished business, and don't participate in something that doesn't interest you. Personal improvements, romance, fitness and a healthier lifestyle are favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take note of the response you get to your requests, suggestions or opinions. When uncertainty occurs, let your intuition guide you. Concentrate on paying it forward, and an opportunity will follow.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Do what you say and leave no room for error. Don't create problems; do your best to solve what's not working. Listen to complaints, offer solutions and get along with others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A personal change will lead to a better relationship with someone who has plenty to offer. Make adjustments that are conducive to pursuing a certain project. Consistency will be vital.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't let anyone take advantage of your kindness and generosity. Joint ventures will result in an emotional confrontation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take the high road when dealing with challenges. Concentrate on creative endeavors, spiritual growth and bringing about positive changes for you and the people you love.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!