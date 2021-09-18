Conversation will open doors to exciting adventures. Engage in discussions and express your dreams, hopes and wishes. Be prepared to act when an opportunity surfaces, and know enough to take a pass when something may jeopardize what you've worked so hard to establish. An unexpected situation will confuse you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll be caught in the middle of a mix-up if you take sides or get involved in other people's business. Know when to walk away, or you'll turn an opportunity to have fun into a fiasco.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Look for the positive in every situation you face. Don't let anyone drag you down or lead you astray. Focus on home improvements and personal adjustments that will make your life easier.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Simplify rather than complicate matters. Overreaction, indulgence and premature actions will present problems. Take the time to reframe your objective to better suit your needs.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Set the stage for success. Approach whatever you take on with enthusiasm, and seize your moment in the spotlight. Your hard work will pay off if you give your all. Choose your accomplices wisely.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Less talk and more action are required if you want to avoid criticism. Keep an open mind, and you'll discover there are more ways than one to reach your objective. Keep the peace.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to get upset over changes made by others. Prepare to do your own thing. An intelligent choice will turn out to be a moneymaker. Don't risk your health or physical well-being.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Pay attention to the way you feel, how you present yourself to others and how you handle money matters. You stand to profit if you align yourself with budget-conscious people.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You have more options than you realize. Reach out to someone who helps you see clearly, and you'll come up with a plan that encourages personal growth, a better direction and long-lasting stability.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make a point to take care of unfinished business before you move on to something more pleasurable. A romantic gesture will help you establish your next move. Share your intentions with loved ones.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pay more attention to your health and well-being and less to what others do or say. Make decisions that are beneficial to you. Trying to please everyone around you will drag you down.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Think less and do more. Your actions will determine the outcome. Learn from experience and consider the changes that will make a difference. Don't put yourself in harm's way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Recognize the limitations involved in making a change. An opportunity is good only if it fits into your long-term plans. Don't jeopardize what you've worked so hard to establish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.