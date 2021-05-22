Refuse to let outside influences stand between you and what you want to achieve. Added discipline will help you meet your deadlines and bring about a positive lifestyle change. Personal growth, mental and physical improvement and heartfelt discussions will take you on a journey that will transform your life forever.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take nothing for granted. If you want something done to your specifications, do it yourself. Get involved in activities that get you moving in a healthy direction. A challenge will bring out the best in you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A change of scenery will inspire you to do things differently. Listen to your heart, not to what others do or say, and you will find peace of mind and a way to start some positive projects.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Turn to the people you know you can count on. People who have let you down in the past will do so again if given a chance. Concentrate on self-improvement, getting fit and romance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Spend extra time on work-related projects. Getting a head start on something that's worrying you will put your mind at ease. Don't let anyone interfere or tempt you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take control, learn all you can and pursue something that excites you. Time spent with someone special will encourage you to rethink your lifestyle and immediate plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Spend more time at home and less time doing things that drain your bank account. A risky offer will be misleading. A change is necessary, but it has to be made for the right reason.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep life simple and avoid temptation. Consider what you have to offer, and update your resume or look for opportunities to use your skills to make a difference. Be part of the solution.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Offering valid suggestions and a helping hand will encourage positive changes at home and to the way others treat you. Consider what matters most, and you'll make the right decisions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- It's full speed ahead. Plan out what you want to do, then get the ball rolling. A healthy mindset and enthusiasm will help you bring about positive changes at home and to a meaningful relationship.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Develop a plan and follow through. Refuse to let outside influences put a damper on your day. Take the initiative to engage in something you can do safely. Avoid those hyping a risky venture.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Focus on something that matters, and you will make a difference. A path that leads to a unique way to use your skills and knowledge will stimulate your mind. Romance is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't limit what you can do. An energetic approach to dealing with personal responsibilities will help you get things done and leave you time to do something that makes you happy.
