Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Love who you are and what you are capable of doing. Focus on putting your energy where it counts, and double up on the things that bring you joy and satisfaction. Savor each moment you get to spend with loved ones. Share your intentions and plans, and the year will unfold just the way you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take a moment to reevaluate your relationships. Consider the best way to add to your skills and knowledge and raise your profile. Engage in something that requires insight and your personal touch.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't ask for too much or you will end up disappointed. Stick to your original plan, and you will be able to reach your goal without interference. Keep a steady pace.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Refuse to let anyone mess with your mind. Follow through with your intentions without drawing attention to yourself. Be secretive about your personal life and plans.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay close attention to detail. Call for expert advice when you have doubts about something. Hard work will pay off and help you find a unique way to overcome a dilemma.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Help a cause or someone going through hard times. Your kindness will lead to you receiving information that changes the way you feel about a peer or co-worker. Romance is favored.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll pick up information quickly. An emotional matter will escalate if you let someone manipulate you or dump responsibilities in your lap. Stand up for your rights.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll have a unique perspective regarding a project. Your ability to envision the way you want things to turn out will help you convince others to help you achieve your goal.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll come up against some tough competition. Don't expect everyone to play fair. Unpredictable situations will develop, leaving you feeling uncertain about your future. Stop fretting.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Efforts to gain social media popularity will escalate. A chance to show off what you've accomplished and to impress a loved one will develop. Don't hesitate to share your feelings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Stop looking back and start moving forward. Use your imagination, be innovative and let your intellect lead the way. A positive change at home will occur if you call the shots.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Someone from your past will come to mind. Reach out, and you'll pick up right where you left off. Share your feelings and long-term plans, and it will spur you to make big changes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Listen to others, but don't believe everything you hear. Verify information, and be articulate if you don't want your words misinterpreted. Spend more time on self-improvement. Don't act in haste.



