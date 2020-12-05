Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Try something new and exciting. Plan your actions and be responsible as you make changes to improve your life. Speak up and share your thoughts and plans with people close to you. Standing up for your beliefs will put you in a favorable position when opportunities come your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Forming a partnership, sharing expenses or getting your documents in order is encouraged. An energetic approach will pay off. Refuse to let an emotional situation slow you down or lead you astray.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Improve your life by making your surroundings comfortable and convenient. Refuse to let an emotional matter escalate when all it takes is understanding and kindness to solve a problem.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put an end to uncertainty by voicing your opinion. A change or move someone makes may be upsetting initially, but the result will benefit you. It's time to start something new.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take hold of a problem before someone else does. It's necessary to take charge if you want to control your future. Make personal changes that will improve your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Spend less time explaining what you will do and more time putting your plans in motion. Don't depend on others to do things for you. A physical activity will help ease stress.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- An unexpected change will end up being to your benefit. Go with the flow, and you'll come out on top. Don't share personal information or lead someone on.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A partnership will not be as it appears. Listen to what's being said. A promise someone makes isn't likely to be honored. Handle relationships with care. Be honest.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Invest time and money in yourself or in something you want to pursue. Be resourceful and save your money for an important project. A financial opportunity looks promising.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do something that requires energy, intelligence and skill. Follow your heart and do your own thing. A change someone makes will cause emotional tension. Don't lose sight of your goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pay attention to how you look, feel and do things. Refuse to let anyone twist your words or pressure you into something undesirable. When faced with opposition, proceed with caution.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Gather information and prepare to take action. If you don't like what's happening in your backyard, clean up the mess and move forward. Uncertainty will make you nervous, but don't act in haste.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Look over your options and gather information. Be secretive about your intentions, and put everything in place before you share your plans. An unexpected plan of attack will pay off.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!