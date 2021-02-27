Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

It's up to you to push for what you want. Call on people you know you can count on, and you'll get the help you need to reach your objective this year. There is a time and place for everything, and knowing when to make your move will be crucial.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Call on your resources, and help will come your way. Your accomplishments will make your life more efficient and less stressful. A promise you make will be taken seriously. Romance is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Size up your situation, and make changes that fit your budget. Someone you know you can rely on will offer an exciting solution. Weigh the pros and cons, and get on with your plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Fix up your place, but don't go over budget. A better space to work or to entertain will give you something to look forward to when it's safe to mingle. Love is in the stars.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Think twice before you share your feelings. Someone will be eager to distort your words and cause a ruckus between you and a loved one. When in doubt, go directly to the source.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Use your skills creatively to make a difference. The changes you bring about will be impressive. Make a gesture that will bring you closer to a loved one. Fix up your residence.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't be too quick to make a change. Bide your time and consider the consequences of your actions. Look for an amicable way to move a partnership forward. Be willing to compromise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stop waiting for something to happen or to come to you and start putting your plans in motion. It's up to you to take action if you want to get something done. Broaden your horizons.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Consider the changes you want to make and the most affordable way to get things done without going broke. Focus on what's essential, and do your best to finish what you start.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't be afraid to lean on someone offering sound advice. You have more options than you realize, and with a little help from someone offering intuitive input, good options will unfold.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't share personal information, passwords or possessions. Trust in yourself, your experience and what you know is factual. Walk away from temptation and bad influences.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Relax and enjoy life and what you have worked so hard to achieve. Spend time with people who brighten your life and bring you joy. A romantic gesture will be welcome, and a joint venture is promising.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't limit what you can do or take on more than you can handle. How you choose to spend your time and whom you associate with will determine how easy or difficult it will be to get things done.
