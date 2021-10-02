Stay in touch with people who have something to offer you. A collective thought process will help find the best possible results. If you allow your emotions to make your decisions for you, it will be difficult to reach your expectations. Don't pressure those who cannot help.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Reorganize your space and spend time with someone who appreciates the same things as you. Refuse to let the past stand between you and your happiness. It's time to move forward with your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Too much of anything will cause friction with someone who cares about you. Review the choices before you and what you can do to make your life better. Attend an event or seminar that offers insight.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll be able to expand your interests and use your skills to assist a friend or relative in need. The people you encounter will offer helpful suggestions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Impulsive spending will be your downfall. Put your cash, credit cards and wallet in a safe place. Budget carefully and leave nothing to chance or in someone else's hands. Take control by choosing to do what's best for you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't take a risk. Ask questions, find out where you stand and make decisions based on what you know is doable. Don't let a friend or relative make decisions for you or talk you into something that doesn't suit your needs.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Balance and equality matter. Be accommodating, and ask for the same in return. You will capture someone's attention if you choose a unique lifestyle. The opportunity to make a positive change is apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Do something that makes you feel proud. Taking part will help build confidence and give you the initiative to excel. Spend time working alongside someone you enjoy being with.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll scrutinize what others do, but before you criticize someone else, look inward. Focus on personal growth and self-improvement before trying to change someone else.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll be up against someone who is demanding. Be frank regarding what you want to happen; you will teach someone a lesson instead of learning one yourself. Do what's best for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A confrontation will open your eyes to new possibilities. Don't put up with people who don't appreciate you or what you have to offer. Get involved in something that makes you feel passionate.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't get worked up. It's to your advantage to keep the peace and extend a welcoming hand to anyone in your domain. It's time to take an adventure that will challenge you intellectually.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Plan something special for a loved one. Shake things up a bit and show everyone you aren't as predictable as you seem. Step outside your comfort zone; you will be surprised how adaptable you can be.
