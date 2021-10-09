Take the time to do things you want to do. It's time to take better care of yourself instead of worrying so much about everyone else. Your happiness depends on your choices, the people you spend time with and recognizing what's best for you. Look at the big picture and adjust accordingly.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Associate with people who bring out the best in you. Pay attention to what you eat, how you spend your time and what you spend money on. It's up to you to take responsibility for your happiness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Share your story with someone who can offer sound suggestions. Personal growth will encourage you to take the path that provides peace of mind. Follow your heart.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take control by making decisions that will help you gain perspective and make necessary adjustments. Take care of your responsibilities to ease stress. Romance is on the rise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't believe everything you hear. Getting into a discussion with a friend or relative will lead to an argument that can ruin your relationship. Bide your time and choose your words wisely.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think matters through to find a way to appease anyone who gives you a hard time. Helping a loved one will bring you closer together. Romance is favored. Don't be afraid to work hard.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Think twice before reacting to a situation you face with a friend or relative. Be a good listener, and refrain from saying something you will live to regret. Tread carefully.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't waste time second-guessing yourself. You have more going for you than you realize, and the time to strike is now. Prepare your resume. Discuss your intentions and plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You can stabilize your life if you put in the effort. Put in extra hours to help secure your position or head in a new and exciting direction. The future is yours to enjoy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pay attention to your health and well-being. Get the rest you need. Listen to your body, be disciplined when faced with temptation and focus on being physically fit.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look for alternatives if the road ahead is rocky. Dealing with people who will never see things your way is a waste of time. Pour your energy into something meaningful or creative.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Plan something special with friends or relatives. Catch up, share your thoughts and make suggestions. What you have to offer will bring you closer to the people you love most.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Charm will be your ticket to getting along with friends and family. Be a good listener, offer positive thoughts and enjoy doing something creative that allows you to use your skills to shine.
