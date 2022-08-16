The Santa Barbara Wine Collective is bringing back the popular Meet the Winemaker series, with the first to be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the wine collective's Santa Barbara-based storefront.
Attendees will enjoy a complimentary tasting with featured winemakers Greg Brewer of Brewer-Clifton Wines and Sonja Magdevski of Casa Dumetz Wines who will discuss their passions and stories behind their craft.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and interact in an intimate setting.
No ticket or reservation is required to attend.
Santa Barbara Wine Collective is located at 131 Anacapa St., Suite C, in Santa Barbara.