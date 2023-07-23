Melinda Cabrera has been named president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, succeeding Dr. Mary Dwyer who served as interim president and chief executive officer since Jan. 1.
Cabrera will begin serving in her new role on Aug. 14.
Cabrera, as vice president of United Way of Santa Barbara County, is credited for helping spearhead United Way's robust response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included emergency funding to some 8,800 local individuals and families.
“Melinda comes to us with an impressive record of community engagement and energetic leadership," said foundation board chair Danna McGrew. "Our search committee was struck by her work ethic, her commitment to collaboration, and her obvious enthusiasm for efforts to improve the lives of area residents."
According to the foundation, Cabrera’s appointment caps a two-month nationwide search conducted by Blair Search Partners.
"We are confident she is well suited to building on the Scholarship Foundation’s remarkable legacy, and taking the organization to the next level,” McGrew added.
A native of Apple Valley, Cabrera earned a bachelor’s degree in communications at Loyola Marymount University before being named assistant director of guest services at the Santa Barbara Zoo.
In 2013, she joined the United Way of Santa Barbara County, serving first as a community impact officer and later as director of strategic partnerships from 2016 to 2020.
In her current role, Cabrera leads United Way’s programming and initiatives in the areas of financial empowerment, education, and crisis response and recovery. She was instrumental in the organization’s pandemic response efforts, according to records which also reflect that United Way’s pandemic-related outlays totaled more than $53 million.
In 2019, Cabrera was included in Pacific Coast Business Times’ “40 Under 40” report.
“I am honored to lead an organization with such an impressive history of increasing access to post-secondary education and creating opportunity in our community,” said Cabrera. “I believe in the power of education and know firsthand that it leads to positive outcomes for children and families."