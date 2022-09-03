For more on Danish Days The 85th annual Danish Days festival takes place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16 to 18, in downtown Solvang. Solvang Danish Days 2022 recently launched online ticket sales for the Dane For A Day VIP ticket bundle (only available online), as well as advance, online tickets for the Saturday and/or Sunday Æbleskiver Breakfasts. Advance tickets for the Æbleskiver Breakfasts and the Dane For A Day packages are available at solvang-danish-days-2022.eventbrite.com The preliminary 2022 Solvang Danish Days event weekend schedule is available online at www.SolvangDanishDays.org.

A special Lego-building event has been added to Solvang's 85th annual Danish Days festivities in September, stacking the tradition with some friendly competition.

The heralded Lego — a product founded in 1932 by Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen — will take center stage as three of California’s top builders compete against each other to construct a unique version of a Hans Christian Andersen fairytale during the two-day featured event slated for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18.

According to the events calendar, the weekend competition kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, when competitors begin their build, and will cease for the day at 4 p.m.

Competitors then will return to their designated tent at 10 a.m. Sunday to finish off their projects by 12:30 p.m.

Judging will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a 2:30 p.m. winner announcement for the best build, which will be made during the Solvang Danish Days closing ceremony in Solvang Park.

A first-place prize will be awarded to the top builder in the competition, a festival spokeswoman said.

Featured block builders will include Bryan Firks, Tiffeny Villarreal and Chris Wight, the latter who placed first in Solvang's inaugural Lego-building competition in April.

While locations are tentative, the spokeswoman said, build themes have been assigned and are as follows:

Firks will be found constructing his build, "The Little Mermaid," at the northwest corner of Mission Drive and Alisal Road. And Villarreal, who was assigned the build theme "The Princess and the Pea," will be set up next to Mortensen's Danish Bakery, in the courtyard at 1588 Mission Drive. Wight was assigned the theme "The Emperor’s New Clothes" and will be located in Solvang Park, at the corner of Mission Drive and First Street.

Firks is a filmmaker and Southern California-based builder, known for his appearance on Season 2 of the FOX competition series "LEGO Masters."

Danish Days returns to Solvang in September with full lineup of events Downtown Solvang will soon be teeming with smiles and Danish tradition as the 85th annual Danish Days event returns in September with authentic food, music, dancing, parades, live entertainment, and activities for all ages.

Villarreal, who hails from Bakersfield, was the third-place winner in Solvang's April Lego-building event, and is currently working on a train layout project in downtown Bakersfield.

Wight's Lego craftwork was featured in projects for the Los Angeles Auto Show and at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where he constructed an oversized model of the hospital's neurology wing.

In addition, guest announcer Gabe Saglie will emcee the event and Lego artist Allyson Gail will serve a guest competition judge.

Admission to the Lego competition is free and open to the public.