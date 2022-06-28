Solvang's annual Music in the Park series has returned to downtown with a lineup of musical performances held each Wednesday through Aug. 31 at Solvang Park, located at 1630 Mission Dr., on the corner of Mission Drive and First Street.

Wednesday will be the second in the series featuring David Segall Band, led by local singer-songwriter David Segall, whose musical style is inspired by Jason Mraz, Bob Marley and Paul Simon.

Segall has toured internationally and uses his songs to promote a message of love and positive change.

Following the opening performance by rock bands Echoswitch and Men from Mars on June 22, and David Segall Band on June 29, nine other bands are slated to take the stage over the summer.

The schedule is as follows:

July 6, Cuesta Ridge (lively country)

July 13, Sean Wiggins & Lone Goat (Janis, Adel, Guns n Roses, Aretha, Garth Brooks)

July 20, Out of the Blue (classic rock ‘n’ roll)

July 27, Tex Pistols (country, rock ‘n’ roll)

Aug. 3, The Rincons (rock band)

Aug. 10 Leslie Lembo & Raw Silk Funk (jazz)

Aug. 17, Bill Agin & Territorial Law (cowboy rock)

Aug. 24, Sound Investment (dance band)

Aug. 31, Live Wire (local rock party band)

Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets and food, and family and friends.

Most bars and tasting rooms will be serving alcoholic beverages in closed containers, which are welcome at Solvang Park, a Solvang Chamber spokesman said.

