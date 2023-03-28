Local artist Cynthia DeVine’s newest acrylic painting/assemblage piece, entitled “One Voice,” is now on display at the Solvang Library in celebration of Women’s History Month.
The mixed-media artwork composed of papier mache masks and a variety of other materials, features the faces of women from around the globe who may physically look different, but have a desire to be heard and speak their truth.
“I was personally inspired by current events here and abroad affecting women so negatively,” DeVine explained. “I felt the need to use my art to express my concern for all women. I challenged myself using masks to work in three dimensions with so much detail, hoping to bring these women to life with both their diversity and oneness.”
DeVine said she chose eight faces or masks as the No. 8 "symbolically resonates authority, self-confidence, inner strength, inner wisdom, social status and love for humanity with a desire for peace."
She said "masks are known spiritually to transport one into realms unseen and give a voice to things unspoken.”
The piece is on display indefinitely at Solvang Library during hours of operation, Tuesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on programs and services at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries, visit www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org.