The Solvang Library will host community activities through August that include weekly storytimes, a book club for kids and a support group.
Starting Aug. 1, outdoor storytime for babies, toddlers and preschoolers will be held at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday under the sycamore tree on the front lawn of the Solvang Library.
Space is limited and reservations can be made at engagedpatrons.org. Attendees are invited to bring a blanket.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, the support group "Memory, Coffee and Compassion" will be hosted by certified dementia practitioner Lauren Mahakian, who is an educator and founder/CEO of Family Connect Memory Care. The group is for those dealing with memory issues and cognitive disorders. The meeting will be held outdoors on the Solvang Library patio.
Reservations can be made at engagedpatrons.org.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Aug. 31, an online book club for kids ages 8 to 11 will be hosted by library staff.
The August book is "Roll With It" by Jamie Sumner.
The story is about a girl named Ellie, who tells it like it is, which surprises some people who see a kid in a wheelchair and think she’s going to be all sunshine and cuddles. The thing is, Ellie has big dreams: She might be eating Stouffer’s for dinner, but one day she’s going to be a professional baker. But when Ellie and her mom move so they can help take care of her ailing grandpa, Ellie has to start all over again in a new town at a new school.
To register for the group, go to engagedpatrons.org. The first 10 readers to register will receive a free copy of the book.