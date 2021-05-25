Music in the Park will return to Solvang's weekly farmers market starting Wednesday, June 23, and running through Aug. 25.
The weekly family-friendly concert series, which had been canceled last year due to the pandemic, will take place at the Solvang Park gazebo, located at the corner of Mission Drive and First Street.
The free weekly series will feature musical performances by local artists taking to the gazebo stage.
Solvang's farmers market is held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday on First Street in Solvang.
