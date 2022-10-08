The Solvang Senior Center is inviting the public to take a ride back in time on Sunday, Oct. 23, when horseback riding, wagon rides and cowboy poetry will take center stage at Solvang's Alisal Guest Ranch.

The exclusive cowboy breakfast event, slated for 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., is the center's annual fundraiser that goes to support construction of a new facility to accommodate a growing membership.

The project is estimated to cost $3.5 million.

According to Executive Director Ellen Albertoni, last year's "Ride Back in Time" event netted the center $40,000.

"We plan on exceeding the funds we raised last year," she said, noting that 100% of all proceeds will go toward the center's building fund.

The Solvang Senior Center has called 1745 Mission Dr. its home since 1983, and with the passage of time, Albertoni said membership has grown to approximately 650 individuals.

Daily use of the facility has also grown exponentially, and it has transformed into a community hub that hosts over 20 weekly activities, daily lunches, monthly dinner nights, monthly day trips, and special programs and speakers.

As a result, the little clubhouse on the hill is literally bursting at the seams as it is dedicated to the wellness and life enrichment of Valley seniors, Albertoni said.

She explained that the years have taken their toll on the modular complex, and regardless of rigorous maintenance and measures taken to keep it in good, safe working order, "the old house is pushing the boundaries of being a viable building as we plan towards a viable future."

"We want to make sure that we are able to offer our active aging citizens 55 and older — the most rapidly expanding age group in the community — a wonderful place that encourages them to continue on the path of staying active and healthy, both physically and mentally," Albertoni said.

A new future

Plans for construction of a new modern building at the same site would feature a 4,700-square-foot facility complete with a commercial kitchen, meeting rooms, a computer lab and administrative office to accommodate a growing senior membership.

Ticket info The event features breakfast, cowboy poetry, singing, a live auction and a chance to tour the on-site Historic Adobe. Prices per person are $175 and include a horse ride, or $125 and include a hay wagon ride. For more information or to purchase a ticket, contact the Solvang Senior Center at 805-688-3793 or ask for Ellen Albertoni. The center is located at 1745 Mission Dr. Solvang. Hours of operation are Monday and Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Square footage of the new build would provide the center with an extra 2,000 square feet compared to its current modular, allowing for a more multi-purpose home, Albertoni said.

She noted that the center, which lies on County property, was erected before Solvang was incorporated in 1985 and had many of the initial fees for services and utility hookups waived.

Several local tradesmen, plumbers and electricians donated their time and talent to help the center become a reality, Albertoni said.

"It was a true labor of love addressed by the entire community to provide a facility for the Valley's seniors," she said.

