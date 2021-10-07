Members and friends of the Solvang Senior Center enjoyed a fun-filled treasure-hunting Labor Day weekend at the Raise the Roof Yard Sale, all in the name of raising community awareness and money for the center’s Building Fund.

The center is aiming to raise $1 million to build a new 4,800-square-foot facility complete with a commercial kitchen, meeting rooms, a computer lab and administrative office to accommodate a growing senior membership.

Executive Director Ellen Albertoni said the center met its yard sale goal of raising $3,500 for the Building Fund and, also, elevate awareness in the community about "who we are and the services we offer."

"All of this hard work paid off, not only financially but also in the satisfaction of knowing we helped make folks’ day by having that 'one item' available that they didn’t know they needed .. or perhaps they did," said Albertoni, "[such as] finding the perfect vintage teacup for a 10-year-old’s first tea party, finding that perfect side table and lamp for a young couple’s apartment, and beautiful clothing to add to a family’s wardrobe. Whatever the need, people found it at the center."

Topping off the weekend, the center was able to pay it forward by donating all remining treasures to the Rescue Mission thrift store in Santa Maria, Albertoni added.

After months of planning and hard work spearheaded by board member Diane Olmsted, the center grounds were strategically covered in treasures after receiving and sorting generous donations from the community and center members, friends and even passersby, Albertoni said.

Items included designer clothes, vintage china, puzzles, games, books, exercise equipment, artwork, jewelry, furniture and more.

"Thank you to all of the wonderful volunteers who helped make this event possible and fun," Albertoni said. "Thank you to our community for stopping by, sharing in the treasure hunt and showing sincere interest in our needs. Thank you for caring about the future of our seniors."

Solvang Senior Center is located at 1745 Mission Drive. To inquire about programs and services, contact 805-688-3793 or visit www.solvangseniorcenter.org.

