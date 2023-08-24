Recent additions to the Solvang Theaterfest board of directors are Carla Mead of Buellton and Jill Lucas of Solvang.
The Solvang Theaterfest is nonprofit corporation that owns and operates Solvang Festival Theater and is managed by an all-volunteer board.
Mead, who is a self-employed math tutor for first graders through high school students, is a Pilates instructor and tasting room associate at Rideau Winery in Solvang.
She also volunteers at the Santa Ynez Humane Society and the Kitty of Angels in Los Angeles.
Lucas and her husband, Louis, are co-owners of Lucas & Lewellen winery in Solvang.
She previously volunteered with her daughter at the Friendship House, Atterdag Village, and Therapeutic Riding Center.