Solvang Theaterfest recently accepted the Leadership in Arts Award from the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission after completing a $5.3 million renovation of the Solvang Festival Theater.

Theaterfest, which is the nonprofit that owns and operates the Festival Theater, broke ground on the rebuild project in September 2021 to enhance structural integrity, safety, technical design and universal accessibility of the nearly 50-year-old outdoor facility.

The theater reopened to the public in July.

“We have ensured that many more generations to come will experience the magic of live theater under the stars in the Santa Ynez Valley," said Theaterfest Board Chair Denise De Bellefeuille.

"We have grand plans for this new Theater — concerts, plays, comedy, weddings, receptions, festivals, even a stunt dog performance coming in November. We are here for you, Santa Barbara County!”

The annual award was presented during the Oct. 19 county Board of Supervisors meeting in Santa Barbara.

The award was established in 2006 to honor leaders that have made a significant impact on arts and sciences in the region.

Solvang Theaterfest appoints 2 new board members The Solvang Theaterfest recently appointed two new board members, local residents Catherine Streegan Catani and Richard Kline, the nonprofit announced Tuesday.

Own a piece of history: Old Solvang Festival Theater seats up for sale as renovations continue While the $4.7 million rebuilding project at Solvang Festival Theater is underway, old house seats to be removed are being made available to members of the public who would like to own a piece of local history.