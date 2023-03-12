Solvang Theaterfest's annual Spring Concert Season will kick off Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. with an evening of smooth, urban jazz by Peter White and Richard Elliot.
White, who is a popular British electric and nylon-string guitarist, is known for his lyrical and inventive approach to contemporary smooth jazz and fusion, and Elliot, a saxophonist and composer originally from Scotland, is widely considered one of the architects of urban contemporary jazz, according to reports.
On April 15, classic 70's rock group Pablo Cruise will hit the Amphitheater stage at 7 p.m., featuring music by David Jenkins (guitars, vocals), Cory Lerios (keyboards, vocals), Bud Cockerel (bass, vocals) and Steve Price (drums, percussion).
Also part of the season lineup are Canadian indie pop duo — and identical twin sisters — Tegan and Sara, who are set to take the stage May 3 at 7 p.m. The pair are songwriters and multi-instrumentalists who have released 10 studio albums.
“We are approaching this year with a promise to bring a diversified, interesting, educational set of performances to the Theater throughout 2023,” said David Silva, Theaterfest board chair. “Community support for the Theater’s Renovation project was so overwhelming, and now it’s time to celebrate with an eclectic mix of genres and artists.”
This year's concert series is the first full season since the pandemic and after the theater's $5.3 million renovation project that was completed in July 2022.
Concert tickets are on sale now at Solvangtheaterfest.org. For more information, contact Solvang Theaterfest Executive Director Scott Coe at exec.director@solvangtheaterfest.org