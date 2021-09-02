Solvang will host its 12th annual Scarecrow Fest and Contest from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 and invites businesses and organizations from around town — including Ballard — to display a scarecrow of their own creation outside of their location.

Entrants of the fall-time contest will be judged by residents, tourists and area merchants who will vote online at www.SYVscarecrows.com.

The 2021 festival will follow all COVID-19 protocols, and will use QR codes and a digital voting system as opposed to paper maps and ballots, an event spokeswoman said.

Tracy Beard, executive director of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, who is heading up the 2021 Solvang Scarecrow Fest organization, said the annual tradition can be beneficial to business revenue and invites surrounding towns to join in.

“The more that each town gets into this, the better the experience for both our locals and visitors, whose community involvement and visits, respectively, benefit the local economy of the entire Valley,” she said.

Scarecrow winners will reign in six different categories: Best Scarecrow Photo Opp, Best Use of Recycled Materials, Best Use of Business Theme, Most Danish, Spookiest and Most Humorous.

The overall winner — Best Solvang Scarecrow — also will be be chosen and announced virtually. The winner will receive the contest’s exclusive, handcrafted trophy, the Harvest Cup, made by famed blacksmith Hans Duus to display at their place of business until the conclusion of the following year’s contest.

Local restaurant Succulent Café Wine Charcuterie, who won last year's contest, currently holds the Harvest Cup.

