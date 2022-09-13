Elverhøj Museum of History and Art will present interactive programming on local culture — called the Living History Days — as part of the annual Danish Days festival set to take place in downtown Solvang this weekend.

After a two-year pandemic-induced pause, the museum will join the weekend-long celebration, to present stories of Solvang's history and roots on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18.

“There will be fun and interactive activities for all ages,” said museum executive director Esther Jacobsen Bates. “Guests can make Danish paper crafts, get creative with Viking rune stamps, dress up like Vikings and snap selfies, try their hand at making aebleskiver, and shop for Danish-inspired keepsakes.”

The museum with host a group of artisans, craftspeople and storytellers who will demonstrate their skills and entertain visitors on-site at the museum, located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang.

The museum itself is a piece of art, having welcomed guests from around the globe since 1988.

The converted museum was constructed by the Brandt-Erichsen family, whose hand-built home became a gathering place for the art community and later gifted to become a community museum.

Staying true to its purpose, guests this weekend will witness museum exhibits come to life with demonstrations of spinning and bobbin lacemaking, and docents clad in colorful Danish folk costumes creating Danish crafts and sharing Solvang’s rich history.

In addition, featured storyteller Randel McGee, dressed as Hans Christian Andersen, will engage audiences with fairytales on both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. And a drop-in Papirklip workshop, showcasing the Danish paper-cutting folk art, will be featured on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information and an event schedule, visit www.elverhoj.org/events.

