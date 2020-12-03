You have permission to edit this article.
Solvang's Julefest means the return of the popular Nisse scavenger hunt
Solvang's Julefest means the return of the popular Nisse scavenger hunt

Solvang city officials flipped the switch on the city's famous Julefest celebration by lighting the city's Christmas tree at Solvang Park on Thursday. 

While there are restrictions on business operations in the city because of the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional Nisse Adventure will continue with slight modifications. 

When you are in Solvang doing shopping or looking at the beautiful holiday displays, keep your eyes out for the Solvang Nisse. The small Danish Christmas elves have been hidden throughout the village and need to be located!

The citywide scavenger hunt runs through Jan. 1, and if you are able to spot all of the Nisse, you can win a special prize.

Find out more about the contest at www.nisseadventure.com, and remember to tag any photos that you share of your hunt on social media with the Solvang Conference and Visitors Bureau by tagging them @solvangusa and using #nisseadventure. 

https://www.facebook.com/SolvangUSA/photos/a.139430969410601/3907970765889917/

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

