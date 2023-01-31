When the '90s called asking for their arcade games back, local proprietors Michael and Sarah Cherney answered.

As of Feb. 9, the duo's peasants DELI & MARKET location will feature an adjoining neighbor — a gaming room showcasing 15-plus vintage video and pinball games dating back to the 1990s, as well as an air hockey table.

According to Chef Michael Cherney, co-owner of peasants DELI & MARKET and peasants FEAST in Solvang, the motivation behind the arcade stems from memories of his dad and the experiences they together shared when he was a kid, the same nostalgic notion behind the launch of peasants DELI, he said.

"I wanted to create a place that he would have frequented, with me in tow,” Cherney said. “We’re hoping that we can create a space for other families to make their own similar memories.”

The pair launched their deli in January 2022, almost two years after debuting first eatery peasants FEAST in March 2020, just two weeks after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not just surviving but thriving, the couple's first restaurant beat the odds that plagued the industry with forced closures amid the pandemic and recently received a “Bib Gourmand” recognition in the 2022 MICHELIN Guide California.

Choosing to not stop there, the couple further saw something missing in the community.

“Solvang attracts so many families, both local and visiting, but there’s not a ton of kid-friendly activities within town," said Sarah Cherney. "We really feel like this is what our little village needs; a social center for teens — and for ‘kids’ of all ages — much like the ones that we experienced when we were growing up."

In addition to ordering artisanal cured and smoked-meat sandwiches, deli visitors soon will have access to the Cherney's arcade collection, set behind a somewhat concealed entrance, through a speakeasy-style doorway masked by deli shelves.

Some featured games will include: a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball machine; a seated two-player The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift car racing game; NBA JAM, Mortal Kombat, Area 51, and a few all-time classics like PAC-MAN and Galaga video games.

Other pinball machines to make an appearance include “Hook” and “Godzilla” and other consoles will be rotated in and made available to players of most ages.

Cherney, whose son is no stranger to video games, said since the beginning their restaurant concept was centered around becoming a gathering place for friends and families.

"We want a spot that our video game-fanatic son can be proud of, someplace he’d bring all of his friends,” she added.

Extra info peasants DELI & MARKET is located at 473 Atterdag Rd., across from peasants FEAST which is located at 487 Atterdag Rd. (at the corner of Copenhagen Drive), in Solvang. Current DELI hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out. Extended hours for the DELI and arcade, starting Feb. 9, will be Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. To reach the DELI, call 805-691-9649 or visit @peasantsDELI via social media for more information. peasants FEAST is currently open for take-away service and indoor or outdoor patio dining, Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To reach the restaurant, call 805-686-4555 or visit @peasantsFEAST via social media for more information.