Ojai-based artist Hilary Baker will showcase her fall exhibition — "Wildlife on the Edge: Hilary Baker" — at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang from Oct. 8 through March 6, 2023.

Baker's collection features new acrylic artwork from her "Predators" series, alongside a newer series of animal portraits on birch wood. Some subjects include a group of common pigeons to an elusive cougar that make themselves at home in urban locales at Los Angeles-based landmarks.

The exhibit explores how man can better coexist with animals in an increasingly modern landscape, and provides information on California wildlife crossings.

As part of Baker's show, a public reception will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the museum, and will be followed by a gallery talk and book signing from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

Cost is $10 for general admission and $5 for museum members.

The Wilding Museum is located at 1511 B Mission Drive in Solvang.

For more information, visit wildlingmuseum.org/news/wildlife-on-the-edge.