Staying connected: Los Alamos residents take to the streets in show of community spirit

The town of Los Alamos has once again turned itself into a community of smiles with its Saturday evening "Cruise Los Alamos" event.

As an answer to social distancing guidelines that continue to separate residents by at least six feet, community members have found an alternate way to remain connected – from the safety of their vehicles.

Los Alamos resident and community advocate Michael Nicola said the purpose for his organizing the event is to encourage fellow neighbors to "have fun" and to "blow off some steam" – all before dinnertime.

"People are hurting. People are terrified and they need something to look forward to," said Nicola, who said one evening he told himself "I'm done. I'm going outside."

On that evening, he sat inside his car and began listening to what he calls survival music, such as "I will survive" by Gloria Gaynor.

Profoundly inspired, Nicola began rallying his community through Facebook and within days launched Los Alamos' first evening cruise – three weeks ago – that he likens to Bob's Big Boy Friday night cruises which took place during the 60s.

In a show of community spirit and determination to "survive" all of the uncertainly, 51 cars lined up and drove through town.