Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA to begin extending child care services to essential workers

Beginning May 4, Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA will begin providing child care services to all children of essential workers. The program will be based out of Oak Valley Elementary in Buellton.

According to YMCA Regional Executive Director Tommy Speidel, strict policies are being implemented to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“We are adhering to the CDC guidelines including strict social distancing. We screen students at the start of the day, have strict policies to prevent commingling of staff and students, and we have students wash their hands and use personal hand sanitizer bottles frequently,” Speidel explained.

Strict procedures will be followed for child drop-off, pickup and onsite interactions between people. Child care workers at the site who been trained by medical personnel will be screening children and adults for symptoms of COVID-19.

The program will run Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and includes daily meals, activities and games. Academic resources also will be available for students during the school closure period.