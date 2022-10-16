A free community safety class was held Oct. 8 at the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, where board member John Kirkgard educated participants about safety and situational awareness.
Expert Barb Jordan of Always BEV — a nonprofit whose mission is to educate, empower and provide skills to prevent violent attacks and sexual assault on innocent people — also offered pertinent information and emphasized the importance of awareness in everyday situations, as well as the significance of trusting one's intuition.
“As you move about your daily routines, never let your guard down," said Jordan. "The trickiest predators are the ones that walk among us, waiting and watching for an opportunity.”
The class was able to participate in self defense demonstrations as well as practice using body language and verbal commands to teach the participants to stand firm and make sure they are heard.
For more information on the program being offered, contact the YMCA at 805-686-2037 or visit ciymca.org/stuartgildred