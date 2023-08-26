Summer moments at Cambria Estate Winery among best Santa Maria Valley offers | Chamber Spotlight

The beauty of the Santa Maria Valley manifests itself in many ways — a cool breeze in the heat of the afternoon sunshine, waves crashing on relaxing beaches, and the flavors of an area molded by a unique climate.

One of the best ways to view, and taste, the beauty of the Santa Maria Valley is at Cambria Estate Winery; maybe even enjoying a picnic and a tasting experience overlooking the valley. The vineyards at Cambria Winery are some of the oldest in the valley, with the first vines being planted on the property in the 1970s.

Winemaker Jill Russell said that recent construction, a new 25-year development plan, and upgrades to the tasting room have created a bit of a revival period.

"We have these old vines and now we have this new space, and new tasting room to show those old vines off,” Russell said.

Growing up in the Bay Area, Russell fell in love with the wine industry after working as a caterer at a winery in Livermore Valley.

"I fell in love with the view of the vineyard, the food and wine scene so I knew that I wanted to get into the industry,” she said.

That experience led Russell to enroll at Cal Poly to study to become a vineyard manager. At the beginning of the program, students spend a lot of time in the field to learn about the winemaking process from all levels and angles.

“I liked the hard work, but I didn’t like being hot and dusty, so I switched to winemaking," Russell said. "It is [still] a lot of hard work, but it is a nice cool climate in the winery."

Anna Clifford's path to winemaking also involves falling in love, but through a different muse. Growing up outside Los Angeles, Clifford said that most things are inspired by the movies, and that when she was 13 years-old she saw the Meg Ryan romantic comedy French Kiss.

Clifford explained that in the movie, "there is a subplot of a guy taking a little vine to build his own vineyard in France, and I fell in love with the idea. It looked absolutely beautiful, and I knew that ‘that’s what I want to do.’”

After studying viticulture at UC Davis and working as a winemaker in Napa, Sonoma and even producing a few vintages in New Zealand, Clifford came to the Central Coast 10 years ago.

While the property that Cambria stands on is beautiful and productive, the secret to the success of the wines produced there is the climate.

“What makes our wines really special is the climate and the ocean influence," Russell explained. "We have these foggy mornings in the Santa Maria Valley because we’re wide open to the ocean. When that fog burns off, we have these really crazy winds, and it has a cooling effect that really helps with the growing, of specifically chardonnay and pinot noir.”

A tasting experience at Cambria Winery gives you the chance to experience the flavors produced on the property. The wines all come from grapes grown on the estate, tastings are built in collections that guide tasters through the wines, and the vines that line the property. The tradition of Santa Maria winemaking, and the preservation of the natural landscape on the property and surrounding area is very important to Cambria Estate Winery.

Winery ownership, leadership and the entire crew work to ensure sustainable growing and production practices in following with owner Barbara Banke and proprietors Katherine Jackson and Julia Jackson's commitment to being "stewards of the land." That stewardship isn't just about what is done or not done in the vineyard, but is about the whole picture said Clifford.

“Not only are we being careful about what we put into the vineyard, in the soils - we’re using natural predators; encouraging owls and hawks and things [like that] instead of more invasive types of pest control."

Sustainability isn't just an ecological commitment or a good business practice, continued Clifford. Overall sustainability of the winery means that employees are treated as valued and respected team members and that the winery gives back to the community through charitable works and conscientious growth.

The Rooted for Good program and roadmap developed by Jackson Family Wines, owner of Cambria Winery Estates, lays out a framework of social engagement, proactive and inclusive labor practices and production models that are not just respectful, but protective of the land that they grow on.

Cambria Winery Estates is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and offers the perfect summer spot for relaxing in the Santa Maria Valley.

“We have really great tasting experiences that you can do, which are also customisable, so we really want to cater to the guest experience," Clifford said.

"We're also planning on having some music in the evenings, so it's really just a beautiful space and our team is just really great personalities, super fun, super friendly and the view from the patio is absolutely gorgeous.”