Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Think before you act. Don't make assumptions or jump to conclusions. Take your time and study the facts, and focus on truth, justice and fair play. Show compassion and understanding, and you will be offered respect and admiration in return.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let yourself be taken advantage of by someone who is emotionally manipulative. Call the shots instead of letting others put you in a compromising position. Personal growth is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Nurture your way to tiptop shape. Work on home improvements to ease stress and accommodate your needs. Romance is featured. Focus on personal gain and contentment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change will lift your spirits. Steer clear of friends and relatives who are argumentative or who don't share your lifestyle or beliefs. Concentrate on what makes you happy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Go over the ups and downs of a pending situation. Being prepared will help you engage in talks that are useful, factual and productive. Romance looks promising.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- What you do for others will make you feel good about yourself. Work hard to make a difference. A financial boost is apparent. Your skills can be put to good use.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't labor over something you cannot change or worry about people who don't share your beliefs or values. Self-improvement projects are favored. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Not everyone will agree with you today. An emotional situation will arise if you or someone close to you feels insecure or jealous. Keep the peace.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Improve your surroundings. Make the most of whatever situation you face, and work hard to better your prospects. Comfort and enjoyment should be priorities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay closer attention to details. Update documents that are in need of it, review contracts and your financial situation, and confirm upcoming appointments. Leave nothing to chance.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Get ready to conquer whatever comes your way. Refuse to let others tempt you to act frivolously behave excessively. Make romance and love priorities, and self-improvement your stress reliever.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't hide your feelings. Honesty will help solve problems; being evasive will not. Offer solutions and compromises, and be willing to work toward a better future. Moderation is mandatory.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't stick around if you aren't appreciated. Size up your situation and make your grievances known. Help a likeminded person or a cause you believe in. Romance is encouraged.
