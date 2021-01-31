You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Pay attention to important relationships and to the way you look and feel this year. Stay on top of financial, legal and health issues, and make decisions based on facts and common sense. Don't let anyone interfere in your affairs. It's OK to be different; choose to do things your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Uncertainty is a warning to sit back and rethink how best to move forward. Don't let anyone step in and take charge. Don't be afraid to try something new; just make sure you're comfortable.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Reach out to people you enjoy working alongside. The ideas you share will lead to a prosperous partnership. Look at the logistics, and distribute the work evenly among those with attributes that will complement your goal.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Establish what you want to do, then start preparing. How you turn your dream into a reality will determine the outcome. Don't fumble your way through something when gathering information and executing your plans with intelligence will make life simpler. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let what others do influence you. Don't try and fix what's still working. Use intelligence to navigate your way to the success you desire. Look for unique ways to use your skills, and you'll find your niche. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions and making the right decision will clash. When in doubt, take a step back, breathe deeply and rely on your intellect to guide you down the right path. Make decisions based on facts, experience and what you want to achieve. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Reach out to someone who brings out the best in you. Together you will come up with a plan that will help you find alternative ways to get ahead. A unique idea will lead to a lifestyle change, comfort and convenience. 4 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sit tight. If you leap into action prematurely, you will have regrets. Let mistakes help you make better decisions as you move forward. Refuse to let a sensitive situation turn into a brawl. Look for opportunities, not setbacks. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take on something that excites you and gives you the push you need to ignite your imagination. A new hobby you can share with someone you love or a plan you make that will enhance your love life is favored. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Check out what's possible, and leave what you cannot change on the back burner for now. Avoid joint ventures; shared expenses or discussions are likely to end with an argument. Be reasonable and responsible for your actions. Focus on peace. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Getting along with a friend or relative will be difficult and leave you confused. Take a moment to rethink what's best for you. Work quietly toward your goal, and don't share your intentions until you've got your ideas in order.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Rely on experience to get you through the day. Don't take the bait if someone tries to goad you into an argument. A steady pace, even temper and a tight fist when it comes to money matters will ward off problems.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make changes to your lifestyle, property and home environment. Include the ones you love in the process to ensure you have everyone's approval before you start. Someone will offer valid suggestions that can save you money. Romance is on the rise.

