Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Protect what you have, and enjoy peace of mind. Don't set up scenarios that will leave you in vulnerable or uncertain positions. Stay focused on your long-term goal and avoid disruptions caused by ego or poor judgment. Make adjustments to counter anyone meddling in your affairs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Someone will reveal a position of opposition that can influence your home or lifestyle. Use charm and the power of persuasion to ensure you avoid a costly mess.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a break, do something that challenges you physically and blow off steam. You'll gain perspective regarding what you are trying to achieve. Time is on your side.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- An emotional plea will help you gain interest in something you want to pursue. The information shared will open your eyes to unique options. Don't fold under pressure.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Diplomacy and enthusiasm are favored. A personal realization may not turn out to be accurate. Before you make a move or respond, verify the information you receive.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Research will help you put together a routine that offers better health, nutrition and emotional stability. Choose to be practical regarding finances and joint ventures. Personal change is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Your actions will send a message that will either bring you closer to someone or drive you apart. Assess the way you feel before you make promises you may not be able to keep.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Get your feelings out in the open, and you will find innovative ways to improve your relationships. A thoughtful gesture will help you overcome a divisive problem. Check motives before making a move.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Verify information before sharing. Take better care of your health, wealth and emotional well-being. Personal and physical improvements are encouraged. Romance is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Use your knowledge, experience and intuition to guide you. A change at home or to a meaningful relationship will cause an emotional uproar if handled poorly. Make honesty a priority.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Ask questions, discuss possibilities and look for compromises that will keep the peace. Offer hope as well as hands-on help to overcome any adversity you face. Fitness will relieve stress.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Follow your heart and don't let anyone talk you into spending money on something you don't need. A friend or relative will make a suggestion that leads to an exciting partnership.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- If you give someone the wrong impression, it will leave you in a vulnerable position. Make a change at home. Pay more attention to physical fitness, romance and loyalty.
