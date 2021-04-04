Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Be open to suggestions, but don't lose sight of your goal. It's good to ask questions and to look for alternative methods, but, in the end, rely on what works best for you. Weigh the pros and cons before you get involved in something that necessitates working with others. Don't forget to pamper yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Leave nothing to chance. Abide by the rules, get your facts straight and do what's best for you. Proper diet, moderation and fitness are encouraged. Do things you enjoy with gusto.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Indecisiveness is a warning sign that you aren't ready to make a change. Rethink your long-term plans before making promises that will tie you to something you may end up not wanting to do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You have options. Take action and find out what's possible. Refuse to let your emotions get in the way. Step into the spotlight and present what you have to offer.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Examine a situation before you get involved. Go about your business and focus on self-improvement, not on trying to change others. An unusual opportunity will grab your attention.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Getting involved in a cause will encourage you to learn more about charitable organizations and how you can do your part. Someone you meet will change the way you think.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- The information you gather will change how you think and how you go about getting things done. Think carefully about the ways you handle your investments, contracts and health. Be responsible.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll have mixed emotions regarding social plans. Set an example and discuss your thoughts and feelings with a loved one. A change you make at home will help you save.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A last-minute change of plans will leave you in limbo. Find out what you can do, but don't jeopardize your health. An open discussion will help put things in perspective.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- An adjustment you make to the way you live or how you deal with a friend or relative will lead to better relationships. An energetic approach to life will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put your health and well-being first. Don't take chances that will jeopardize you or someone you love. Be innovative, and you'll discover a way to catch up with loved ones without taking risks.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Your hard work will pay off. You'll be recognized for what you accomplish. Dealing with youngsters, friends or loved ones will bring you closer to resolving a tricky issue.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Dig in and do what you can to help those less fortunate. Your compassion, dedication and kindness will make a difference, but don't let anyone take advantage of you.
