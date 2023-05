The 2023 SYV Youth Rec Queen fundraising campaign, themed "Wild West," continues through June as follows:

• Luncheon and Auction: 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Gainey Winery;

• "5% Friday": A portion of sales at New Frontiers are donated to SYV Youth Rec on Friday, May 19;

• Final event – dinner/ auction at 5 p.m. Friday, June 2 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang.

For tickets, contact Gigi Hollister at 805-448-4963.

To make a donation or volunteer, contact Frank Kelsey at 805-245-0758.